Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sanofi stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

