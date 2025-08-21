OP Bancorp $OPBK Shares Sold by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,104 shares during the quarter. OP Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OP Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.70. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

