Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Louisiana-Pacific stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $92.9250 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 331.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,034 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

