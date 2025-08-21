Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $242.3790 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.12 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

