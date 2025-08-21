Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Avantor stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Avantor Trading Down 0.8%

AVTR opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

