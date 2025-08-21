Rhino Investment Partners Inc Purchases 7,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp (IN) makes up about 2.0% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Price Performance

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

