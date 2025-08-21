Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC Stake Decreased by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc lowered its stake in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. Hanmi Financial accounts for about 3.5% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned 2.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $717.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

