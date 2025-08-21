Estate Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.15 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

