Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,575 iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI opened at $59.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.