Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,474.95% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Lottery.com Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ SEGG opened at $0.7996 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.2202 and a 12-month high of $2.6450.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

