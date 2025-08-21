Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Issues Earnings Results

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Omnitek Engineering had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Omnitek Engineering Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of OMTK opened at $0.0125 on Thursday. Omnitek Engineering has a twelve month low of $0.0119 and a twelve month high of $0.0630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274,375.00, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02.

About Omnitek Engineering

See Also

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

