Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Issues Earnings Results

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Omnitek Engineering had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
Omnitek Engineering Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of OMTK opened at $0.0125 on Thursday. Omnitek Engineering has a twelve month low of $0.0119 and a twelve month high of $0.0630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274,375.00, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02.
About Omnitek Engineering
