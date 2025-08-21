Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Auna had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Auna Stock Performance

NYSE:AUNA opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Auna has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $467.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Auna to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC set a $7.90 target price on shares of Auna and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Auna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

