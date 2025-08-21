Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

