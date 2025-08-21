Q1 Earnings Forecast for uniQure Issued By Leerink Partnrs

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in uniQure by 304.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 358.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 100.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 185.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,599.70. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,045.50. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

