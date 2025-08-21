Q4 EPS Estimates for Blink Charging Reduced by HC Wainwright

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.9182 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.96. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 203.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 873,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

