Q2 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Boosted by Analyst

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.99. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

