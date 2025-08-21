HudBay Minerals Q4 EPS Estimate Increased by Stifel Canada

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for HudBay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Veritas upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $10.9850 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

