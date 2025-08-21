HudBay Minerals Q4 EPS Estimate Increased by Stifel Canada

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBMFree Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for HudBay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Veritas upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBM

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $10.9850 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBMGet Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.