Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc Acquires 20,047 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 20,047 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,988.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,303,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,354,436.40. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 10,560 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,422.40.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 1,473 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $18,957.51.

On Thursday, August 7th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 25,104 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $319,071.84.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 22,085 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $287,325.85.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 26,117 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $342,655.04.

On Monday, August 4th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 23,703 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,139.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 22,847 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $336,764.78.

On Monday, July 28th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 11,934 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $179,726.04.

On Friday, July 25th, Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 10,264 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,218.08.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $687.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.90. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 75.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

