Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC):

8/14/2025 – Oric Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Oric Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2025 – Oric Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Oric Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2025 – Oric Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2025 – Oric Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,328.50. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angie You acquired 26,597 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,745.83. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,289 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

