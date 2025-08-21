WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Hezron Lopez Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) EVP Hezron Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WillScot Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ WSC opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 428.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 89.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

