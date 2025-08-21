Estate Counselors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,317 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $71.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.