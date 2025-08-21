TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Acquires 76,700 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 76,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,700 shares in the company, valued at $483,210. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Labe acquired 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $178,270.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TPVG opened at $6.1910 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

