C Frank Bennett Sells 10,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 93,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,634.68. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

