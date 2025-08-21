Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) CFO Sells $631,565.12 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) CFO James Gruber sold 39,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $631,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,631.84. This trade represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ETON opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 1.13. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

