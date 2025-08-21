N-able (NYSE:NABL) Director Ann Johnson Sells 34,568 Shares of Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

N-able Trading Down 3.1%

NABL stock opened at $7.5490 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.64 and a beta of 0.62.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NABL. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in N-able by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in N-able by 1,030.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in N-able by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 241.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

