Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Sells $300,892.95 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Cain sold 12,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $300,892.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,769,308.15. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Couchbase has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $5,650,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Couchbase by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.