Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $161.26

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.2778.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $135.3990 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.