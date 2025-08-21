Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.5580 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

