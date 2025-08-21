Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.4280 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

