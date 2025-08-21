Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 304.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4,738.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 212,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 336.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6%

ORI opened at $39.2590 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

