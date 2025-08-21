Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.29.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $430.0640 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.99. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

