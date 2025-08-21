Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 112,152 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Lincoln Electric worth $71,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 188,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,813 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 51.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 393,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $238.70 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.81.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

