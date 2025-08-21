Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,761,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Coterra Energy worth $253,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 310,572 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 194,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.2050 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

