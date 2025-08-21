Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 237.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

