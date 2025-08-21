CyberDragon Gold One Day Volume Reaches $6.31 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $6.31 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

