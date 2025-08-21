The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $943.30 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $943.30 million and $31.47 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,435.79 or 1.00076018 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,190.03 or 0.99859205 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.78 or 0.00339463 BTC.

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 11,332,061,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,457,024,252 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is a decentralised protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling efficient access for dApps. It has integrated AI capabilities, including model hosting and AI-assisted querying. GRT is the network’s native token, used for staking, curation, delegation, governance, and AI services.”

