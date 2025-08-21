Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $96.4040 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.43%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

