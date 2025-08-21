HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0001

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, HI has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $236.27 thousand and approximately $189.59 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00002880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00002022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00008557 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $126,545.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

