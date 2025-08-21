PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $71.99 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @0xreactive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

