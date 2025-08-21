Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.7 billion-$35.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.3 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.1320 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

