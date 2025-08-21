Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $98.7370 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.36.

Get Target alerts:

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Target by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Target by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.