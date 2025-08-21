BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $14.9260 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

BBVA Banco Frances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 167.0%. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 9.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,021,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 180,137 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 514,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 171.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 112,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

