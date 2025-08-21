Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Announces Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Medicure had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.
Medicure Stock Performance
MCUJF stock opened at $0.9432 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.4359 and a fifty-two week high of $0.9432. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Medicure Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medicure
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.