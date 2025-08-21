Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Announces Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Medicure had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

Medicure Stock Performance

MCUJF stock opened at $0.9432 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.4359 and a fifty-two week high of $0.9432. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

