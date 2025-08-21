Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Wabash National Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of WNC stock opened at $10.1640 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $416.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,629,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,825,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 895,516 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 787,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 731,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $5,874,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 411,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

