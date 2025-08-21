Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.52% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.35% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

