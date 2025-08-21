Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 151,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,363,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.18.
The Company’s main projects include;
• Karratha Gold Project (100%) including the Carlow Castle 704k oz AuEq gold-copper-cobalt project in the West Pilbara;
• Karratha Lithium Project including the high grade Mt Marie Lithium Prospect and the Osborne Lithium JV (Artemis 49%; GreenTech Metals (ASX:GRE) 51%)
• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).
• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.
