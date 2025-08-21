Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 1,094,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,868,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 9.5%
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62.
About Bluebird Merchant Ventures
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
