Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 268.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of JFBC opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

