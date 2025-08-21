Saunders International Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:SND)

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 14th.
Saunders International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Saunders International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saunders International
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.