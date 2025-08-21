Max Levchin Sells 14,953 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 14,953 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,196,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.63.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.